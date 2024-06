Renewed hope for Nigeria

Suzanne Starbuck By

Published 21 June 2024

Nigeria’s incoming president has his work cut out, faced with a worsening security situation, accelerating inflation, declining oil revenues and food insecurity. After some bold moves, his economic choices appear to be paying off, albeit slowly. But what does this mean for the country’s cement producers as they tackle overcapacity and spiralling cement prices? By Suzanne Starbuck, ICR Research, UK

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login