CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Brazil’s better tomorrow

Brazil’s better tomorrow

By ICR Research
Published 15 July 2024

Tagged Under: Brazil SNIC market report sustainability decarbonisation 

After a challenging few years, the outlook for the Brazilian cement industry is improving with renewed public investment in infrastructure and housing expected to generate moderate growth of cement demand. Private investment in housing is also forecast to support cement consumption in 2024. By SNIC, Brazil.

As Brazil’s economy shows signs of picking up, the country resumes building a more prosperous future

(© Raphael Paulino Goncalves)

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login




 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com