Brazil’s better tomorrow

ICR Research By

Published 15 July 2024

After a challenging few years, the outlook for the Brazilian cement industry is improving with renewed public investment in infrastructure and housing expected to generate moderate growth of cement demand. Private investment in housing is also forecast to support cement consumption in 2024. By SNIC, Brazil.

