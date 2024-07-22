CemNet.com » Magazine Articles » Liangtian lights up

Liangtian lights up

Published 22 July 2024

Tagged Under: Case Study China Resources Liangtian Cement co Chenzhou City China East Asia Asia 

Earlier this year, China Resources Liangtian Cement Co’s new production line in Chenzhou City, China, built by Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute (TCDRI), passed its acceptance tests with flying colours. China Resources and TCDRI highlight the line’s pyroprocessing design and achievements following its commissioning. By Gao Weimin, Dr Ma Jiaomei, Yang Huanying and Wang Jiashuo, Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute Co Ltd, China, and Dr Tao Congxi, China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Ltd, China

China Resoures Liangtian Cement Co Ltd in Chenzhou City, China, includes a two-string, six-stage preheater

(© TCDRI/China Resources Liangtian Cement Co)

