Published 05 August 2024

Shipping provides a cost-effective means of transport for bulk goods such as cement and clinker. In terms of transferring product from the conveyor belt or truck into the ship’s hold, ship loading spouts enable a seamless and dust-free loading operation into dry bulk vessels. By Polimak, Turkey

