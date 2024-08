Kazakhstan’s continued challenge

Published 05 August 2024

While a positive economic forecast and plans to expand the country's infrastructure and housing are expected to support Kazakh cement producers, domestic and regional overcapacity as well as increasing costs are envisaged to present continued challenging conditions for the sector. By CMPRO and QazCem, Kazakhstan

