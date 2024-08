Colombia’s drive to decarbonise

Muriel Bal By

Published 30 August 2024

As green shoots appear in the Colombian economy and the construction sector looks forward to new growth, particularly in the civil works sector, cement companies are hoping they have seen the back of the recent two-year market contraction. After charting a route towards the sector’s decarbonisation by 2050, the industry continues to invest in decarbonisation of its operations. by Muriel Bal, ICR Research, UK.

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login