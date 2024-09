Funding US decarbonisation

Published 03 September 2024

As the US seeks to decarbonise its economy, hard-to-decarbonise industrial sectors represent nearly a third of US carbon emissions. ICR speaks with Dr Avi Shultz, director of the US Department of Energy’s Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO), about the support available to the domestic cement industry. By ICR Research, UK.

