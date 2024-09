Building the CO2 infrastructure for Germany’s cement sector

ICR Research By

Published 09 September 2024

The decarbonisation of the cement and lime industries requires the construction of infrastructure to enable the transport of the captured CO 2 to its storage or utilisation sites. In a new study, VDZ analyses the situation in Germany and highlights the requirements for the future. By Dennis Behrouzi, Manuel Mohr and Dr Johannes Ruppert, VDZ, Germany

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login