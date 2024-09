From bio-waste to green hydrogen

ICR Research By

Published 10 September 2024

The cement industry, a major contributor to global carbon emissions, is under significant pressure to adopt more sustainable practices. WtEnergy Advanced Solutions is addressing this challenge through the HYIELD project, which focusses on producing green hydrogen from bio-waste. This innovative approach promises to transform the industry by significantly reducing its carbon footprint and advancing the use of clean energy. By WtEnergy Advanced Solutions, Spain

