Scaling up Europe’s ambition

ICR Research By

Published 16 September 2024

CEMBUREAU, the European cement association, has updated its Net Zero Roadmap to reflect the development of carbon reduction technologies. In this article, Koen Coppenholle, CEMBUREAU CEO, explains what’s new with the update and the policy framework needed to achieve the net zero ambition 2050. By Koen Coppenholle, CEMBUREAU, Belgium

