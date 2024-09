Vietnam looks to 2025 recovery

ICR Research By

Published 17 September 2024

Vietnam’s cement demand has continued to fall in 2024 and a recovery is not expected until 2025. While domestic cement sales are forecast to recover only gradually, cement producers can look forward to a faster pick-up in export sales. By Anh Nguyen, FiinGroup, Vietnam

