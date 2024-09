A buildings perspective on decarbonising concrete

Published 17 September 2024

Concrete represents the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the construction industry. Reducing its carbon footprint is challenging but not impossible as long as the sector targets the most impactful changes to the way concrete is produced and used. By James Scarisbrick, Ramboll, UK

