The modernisation of Malogoszcz

Published 24 September 2024

Holcim, a leader in innovative and sustainable construction solutions, invested nearly EUR200m in 2020 to upgrade its Malogoszcz cement plant in Poland – one of the region’s most modern plants. The new technologies will increase the efficiency of the plant and minimise its environmental impact by reducing its CO 2 emissions by around 20 per cent and its energy consumption by a third, thanks to, among others, Poland’s first waste heat recovery (WHR) system. By Holcim Polska, Poland

