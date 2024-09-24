The modernisation of Malogoszcz
Holcim, a leader in innovative and sustainable construction solutions, invested nearly EUR200m in 2020 to upgrade its Malogoszcz cement plant in Poland – one of the region’s most modern plants. The new technologies will increase the efficiency of the plant and minimise its environmental impact by reducing its CO2 emissions by around 20 per cent and its energy consumption by a third, thanks to, among others, Poland’s first waste heat recovery (WHR) system. By Holcim Polska, Poland