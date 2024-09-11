Decarbonising construction with calcined clay

Published 11 September 2024

One of the ways Holcim is decarbonising construction is by increasing the use of calcined clays to further develop the company’s ECOPlanet low-carbon cements and enable large-scale low-carbon construction. The first ECOPlanet calcined clay cement was launched in La Malle, France, in 2021, with multiple additional product launches planned in 2024. By Amith Kalathingal and Rémi Barbarulo, Holcim Innovation Center, France.

With 70 per cent of the global population expected to live in cities by 2050, the world needs to build the equivalent of New York City every month. ECOPlanet, the world’s broadest range of low-carbon cement, aims to tackle this challenge sustainably by reducing emissions from cement by at least 30 per cent (compared to ordinary Portland cement) while delivering similar performance.

With Holcim’s formulation expertise, ECOPlanet’s sustainability profile is driven by innovative low-emission raw materials. The company uses calcined clay and recycled construction demolition materials in its next-generation ECOPlanet formulations to reduce building CO 2 footprints by up to 50 per cent. By leveraging alternative fuels Holcim is further decarbonising the ECOPlanet production process. Moreover, it is harnessing advanced carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies to produce ECOPlanet Zero fully-decarbonised cement as early as 2030.

The potential of calcined clay

The current practice of predominantly using slag and fly ash to make low-carbon cement and concrete is not sustainable because they are becoming scarce, able to supply less than 15 per cent of current cement production and set to drop to below 10 per cent. A new material is needed to replace clinker, the main source of carbon emissions in cement production.

Calcined clay is a highly-reactive pozzolanic material produced by heating locally-sourced natural clays to 700-800°C, making it a scalable alternative to clinker. Moreover, as the composition of most clays is carbon free, the CO 2 emissions from calcined clay production mainly come from the fuel used in the heating process. Calcined clay emits less than 200kg CO 2 /t based on the fuel used, which is only a quarter of clinker’s 680-800kg CO 2 /t. The high reactivity and low CO 2 footprint of calcined clay complement its role as a significant decarbonisation tool, especially in conjunction with the deployment of CCUS technologies.

Holcim is committed to further reducing the carbon footprint of calcined clay production through innovative processes. For example, the Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France will produce calcined clay with nearly zero CO 2 emissions, using 100 per cent biomass-based alternative fuels and waste heat recovery systems. This facility, supported by the French government, is set to deliver calcined clay cement in the 4Q24.

Product, application and value proposition

Calcined clay cements can be used like any other conventional cement. They are currently applied in small- to large-scale construction for mass concrete, structural, precast, masonry and architectural applications in Europe, Latin America and North America. Holcim’s first ECOPlanet calcined clay cement was launched in La Malle, France, (with 32 per cent less CO 2 when compared with OPC) in 2021, followed by Merone, Italy, (53 per cent less CO 2 ) in 2022 and Macuspana, Mexico, (50 per cent less CO 2 ) in 2023, with multiple product launches planned in 2024.