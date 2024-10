Citeureup ramps up AF use

ICR Newsroom By

Published 08 October 2024

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa invested in the installation of an FLSmidth HOTDISC® system at its Citeureup plant. The new alternative fuel handling system has enabled the company to significantly increase its thermal substitution rate. By ICR Research, UK

