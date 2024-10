AI in action

ICR Newsroom By

Published 14 October 2024

The application of AI to the kiln process results in improved kiln stability, lower fuel costs and specific heat consumption. Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Mokra, Czechia, successfully integrated Carbon Re’s AI into its pyroprocess. By Daniel Summerbell, Carbon Re, UK

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login