CCUS: present and future

ICR Research By

Published 21 October 2024

Expertise from a range of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects shows carbon capture has its pros and cons. io Consulting identifies the key considerations when selecting one technology to implement. In addition, it examines what is next in terms of emerging CCUS technologies. By io Consulting, UK

