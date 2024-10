Navigating EU CBAM

ICR Research By

Published 22 October 2024

As the European Union (EU) implements its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), non-EU cement producers such as Türkiye will need to address new challenges as they trade cement with EU countries. This article aims to provide an overview of the current status of the EU CBAM, outline key milestones and examine the challenges this policy creates for cement producers outside the EU. By Louis Redshaw, Redshaw Advisors Ltd, UK

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login