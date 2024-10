Türkiye adapts and decarbonises

Published 28 October 2024

With economic growth and increased public investment, the Turkish cement sector can look forward to increased domestic sales. However, cement exports are expected to decline and there is a mixed forecast for clinker exports. Nevertheless, the industry is expected to adapt and continue its decarbonisation drive. By TÜRKÇIMENTO, Türkiye

