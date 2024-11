Cemtech Europe explores CCS

ICR Research By

Published 04 November 2024

Cemtech Europe 2024 saw over 300 cement industry professionals come together at the Hilton City Hotel in Warsaw, Poland on 29 September-2 October 2024. Technology solutions for decarbonisation were explored alongside urgent discussion around the current state of carbon capture storage (CCS) in Europe, and how enabling transport and storage is the critical factor now for successful CCS deployment. By ICR Research, UK

To continue reading this story and get access to all News, Articles and Video sections of the CemNet.com website, please Register for a subscription to International Cement Review or Login