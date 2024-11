Tunisia: poised for growth

Peter Bell By

Published 22 November 2024

Tunisia’s cement market has fallen to the lowest level in over two decades, while the industry’s overcapacity is now idling at 50 per cent, supported by significant exports to Libya and Europe. The recent arrival of Chinese cement producers provides a glimmer of hope as infrastructure projects are expected to pick up pace. By Peter Bell, ICR Research, UK

