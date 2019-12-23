Solnhofer Portland-Zementwerke order coal dust dosing systems

23 December 2019

In November 2019 Solnhofer Portland-Zementwerke in Germany awarded Intercem the contract for the engineering, planning and installation of two coal dust dosing systems.



The existing plant was recorded by laser scan and, based on this, the dosing units, the steel structure, the platforms and the conveyor piping were planned. As in a similar preliminary order, the special requirements of the pulverised coal dosing systems regarding a silo lining with stainless steel, the steel construction and the design of the pneumatic conveying piping were taken into account.



The installation is coordinated in such a way that the various installation sections ensure continuous kiln operation. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2020.

Published under