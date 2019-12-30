Power Cement completes plant expansion

30 December 2019

Power Cement Ltd, part of the Arif Habib Group, has completed the expansion of its Nooriabad facility, Pakistan, making the company the second largest producer in the southern region of the country.



The upgraded plant installed a second production line, supplied by FLSmidth (Denmark), increasing capacity from 3000tpd to 10,700tpd. Total plant capacity now stands at 3.6Mta.

Published under