Universal Cement Corp records 5% revenue increase for 2019

Taiwan’s Universal Cement Corp has seen its full-year 2019 revenue increase 4.7 per cent YoY to TWD5bn (US$166.91m), compared with TWD4.78bn in 2018.
The result comes despite recording a 1.7 per cent YoY fall in revenue for the final month of the year, which decreased to TWD457.6m from TWD465.5m.
