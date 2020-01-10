Universal Cement Corp records 5% revenue increase for 2019

10 January 2020

Taiwan’s Universal Cement Corp has seen its full-year 2019 revenue increase 4.7 per cent YoY to TWD5bn (US$166.91m), compared with TWD4.78bn in 2018.



The result comes despite recording a 1.7 per cent YoY fall in revenue for the final month of the year, which decreased to TWD457.6m from TWD465.5m.

