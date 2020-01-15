Two Argos plants receive Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

15 January 2020

Argos' (Grupo Argos) Atlanta and Newberry cement plants have achieved the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification.



The company had to demonstrate that they have a meaningful wildlife habitat management and conservation education programme, provide third-party credibility, produce an aggregated metric for reporting and demonstrate a long-term commitment to managing quality habitat for wildlife, conservation education and community outreach initiatives.



As part of their conservation efforts, the Atlanta Cement plant built pollinator gardens geared towards bees and butterflies, as well as bluebird boxes that provide shelter for them. The Newberry plant has maintained safe places for bats to roost.





Published under