CemNet.com » Cement News » Gansu Qilianshan Cement expects 85% rise in profit

Gansu Qilianshan Cement expects 85% rise in profit

Gansu Qilianshan Cement expects 85% rise in profit
15 January 2020


China’s Gansu Qilianshan Cement expects to realise a net profit of around CNY1.21bn (US$174m) in 2019, an increase of approximately 85 per cent compared to CNY654.8m last year.

The company has attributed the results to an increase in product sales and improved cost control after upgrading the efficiency of its production and operations.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: China Gansu Qilianshan Cement business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com