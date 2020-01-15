Gansu Qilianshan Cement expects 85% rise in profit

15 January 2020

China’s Gansu Qilianshan Cement expects to realise a net profit of around CNY1.21bn (US$174m) in 2019, an increase of approximately 85 per cent compared to CNY654.8m last year.



The company has attributed the results to an increase in product sales and improved cost control after upgrading the efficiency of its production and operations.

