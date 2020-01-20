Nuvoco Vistas is expected to acquire Emami Group

20 January 2020

Nuvoco Vistas, the cement division of Nuvoco Group, is pole position to capture Emami Group, according to the Economic Times. The bid from Nurvoco is expected to beat the bids of UltraTech Cement and Star Cement to gain control of Emami Group's 9Mta of cement production in India.



Nuvoco currently operates 11Mta of cement capacity, having acquired LafargeHolcim's India assets in July 2016.



Binding bids for Emami Group were made on 10 January 2020. An announcement on the winning bidder is due in the coming days.

Published under