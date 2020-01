Jiangxi Wannianqing Cement projects profit increase for 2019

21 January 2020

China’s Jiangxi Wannianqing Cement has projected its net profit to rise from CNY1.1bn (US$160.26m) to between CNY1.28-1.5bn for 2019.

The company has attributed the profit increase to the structural reforms of the cement industry and steady growth in demand for the region where it is based. This has resulted in the advancement of the company’s cement sales and product prices.

