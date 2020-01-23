MPA makes management appointments

23 January 2020

As part of the Mineral Products Association (MPA)’s 10th year anniversary in 2019 and in support of its vision for 2025, the association has been strengthening its team and is pleased to announce the following appointments.



• Chris Leese, former vice president at Cemex UK, joins as Director of UK Concrete and Special Adviser Health & Safety. UK Concrete is a new campaigning vehicle that will be launched in the coming weeks to promote and defend the concrete industry with a focus on non-technical audiences and stakeholders.

• Phil Cox, formerly at GRS, Midland Quarry Products, Lafarge Tarmac and RMC, joins as Director of British Precast.

• Neal Weston, formerly at Airlines UK and the Institution of Civil Engineers, succeeds Brian James as Director of Membership and Regions.

• Dr Robert McIIveen, formerly at Royal Mail and Network Rail, succeeds Jerry McLaughlin as Director of Public Affairs.

• Tony Entwistle, formerly at Sibelco and the construction industry, joins as Health & Safety Manager focussing on aggregates and non-cementitious products.

• Dr Roger Griffiths, formerly at Lafarge Holcim, joins as a consultant, working on innovation and research and development grant-funded projects related to energy and climate change.



MPA Chief Executive, Nigel Jackson, said: "In 2019, MPA celebrated its 10th anniversary and it saw total membership continue to grow rapidly further extending the associations representation to well in excess of 90 per cent of total UK mineral product activity.



"With the number of issues affecting the industry increasing and given the growing complexity and integration of issues driven by climate change and the availability and use of strategic resources the industry has to ensure that it has the right skills and competences to respond to current and future challenges. The new Government has made its intentions for the economy and environment clear and once we have left the EU we should anticipate significant regulatory change. MPA will continue to ensure that it is best able to represent the industry during this process and further changes in resourcing and structure are planned to ensure we remain ‘match fit’ for the next 5 and 10 years."





