Revati Cement plans 3Mta unit in Madhya Pradesh

31 January 2020

India’s Revati Cement has announced plans to set up a greenfield integrated cement plant in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

The project is expected to have a cement and clinker capacity of 3Mta and 2.5Mta, respectively, while also using a 45MW captive power plant. The company is reportedly awaiting environmental clearance for the project.

Published under