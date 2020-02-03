Dominik von Achten appointed new chairman of HeidelbergCement

03 February 2020

Dr Dominik von Achten becomes the new chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement

on 1 February 2020. Dr Dominik von Achten, 54, will take over the chairmanship of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board since 2015, and succeeds Dr Bernd Scheifele, 61, who will step down from the role of chairman on 31 January 2020 after his third term of office to enter retirement.



"With Dr Dominik von Achten, a competent, recognised, and internationally experienced manager from among our own ranks is taking over the chairmanship of HeidelbergCement," emphasises Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann, chairman of the Supervisory Board of HeidelbergCement AG. "Over the past 13 years, he has proven himself in a variety of roles within the company. We are convinced that he will lead the Group into a successful and sustainable future."



Dr Dominik von Achten has been a member of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement since 2007 and deputy chairman of the Managing Board since 2015. His area of responsibility included the group areas of North America and western and southern Europe as well as the Competence Center Materials. He played a significant role in the successful integration of both Hanson and Italcementi. As chief digital officer, he is responsible for the areas of digital transformation and digital ventures.



"We would like to thank Dr Scheifele for his many years of extraordinary and highly successful commitment to the company," says Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann. "As Chairman of the Managing Board, he has played a key role in shaping HeidelbergCement for 15 years. He successfully increased the company's competitiveness by introducing efficient management processes and a lean administration, he expanded its geographic positioning and business activities, and developed it into the globally leading, vertically integrated building materials group. Under his leadership, HeidelbergCement's revenue has more than doubled to around EUR18bn, result from current operations almost tripled, and the headcount increased by roughly 40% per cent to around 57,000 employees."



After the statutory two-year cooling-off period has expired, Dr Scheifele will stand as a candidate for the Supervisory Board of HeidelbergCement in 2022 to become its chairman. "The intention to take over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board by Dr Scheifele will ensure continuity for the sustainable success of HeidelbergCement," states Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann.



On 1 February 2020, there will be further personnel changes in HeidelbergCement’s Managing Board:

Dr Lorenz Näger, who has been the company's chief financial officer since 2004, will additionally become the new deputy chairman of the Managing Board. He is responsible for Finance, Group accounting, controlling, taxes, treasury, data protection, insurance & corporate risk management, IT, purchasing, and shared service center.



Dr Dominik von Achten will hand over responsibility for the western and southern Europe Group area to Jon Morrish, who was previously responsible for the North America Group area.



Chris Ward, who was previously head of the Canada region and has been a member of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement AG, since 1 September 2019, takes over the North America Group area and the Competence Center Materials. He has been with the company since 1996 and held several management positions in the USA before assuming responsibility for the Canada region of the North America Group area.





Published under