Argos receives the Gold Class distinction in the RobecoSAM Yearbook

04 February 2020

After being recognised as one of the most sustainable cement companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, thanks to its best practices in social, environmental and economic initiatives, Cementos Argos was honoured by RobecoSAM, an international investment company with a specific focus on sustainability investments, with the Gold Class award in its 2020 Sustainability Yearbook.



This distinction recognses that Argos has a strong, on-going commitment to matters such as the development and safety of its employees, environmental care, innovation, community progress, as well as having the highest standards of corporate governance and creating value for all stakeholders.



"Our inclusion in the Yearbook once again, in the Gold category, challenges us to continue maintaining our high standards of sustainability, so that we can continue contributing to the development and growth of our customers and to the communities where we live and work. We are proud of this recognition because it highlights the work of our committed and dedicated team who believes in the importance of creating value for society and for the company," said Maria Isabel Echeverri, vice president of legal affairs and sustainability.







Published under