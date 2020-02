Kashmir Cements plans Jammu and Kashmir plant

18 February 2020

Kashmir Cements is planning a 0.4Mta greenfield cement plant in Bhatayan village, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. The project is to be located on 9.6 acres of land.

The cement company is awaiting environmental clearance with work scheduled to begin in September 2020. The date for plant start-up is set for December 2021.

Published under