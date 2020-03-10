CemNet.com » Cement News » Suez Cement sees net loss narrow in 2019

Suez Cement sees net loss narrow in 2019

Suez Cement sees net loss narrow in 2019
10 March 2020


Egypt’s Suez Cement has seen its consolidated net loss narrow to EGP1.18bn (US$75.23m) in 2019 from EGP1.32bn in the previous year. However, sales declined 13.1 per cent YoY to EGP6.46bn from EGP7.43bn.

In its standalone results, the company recorded a net loss of EGP1.26bn against an EGP10.69m profit in 2018.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Suez Cement business results Egypt 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com