Suez Cement sees net loss narrow in 2019

10 March 2020

Egypt’s Suez Cement has seen its consolidated net loss narrow to EGP1.18bn (US$75.23m) in 2019 from EGP1.32bn in the previous year. However, sales declined 13.1 per cent YoY to EGP6.46bn from EGP7.43bn.



In its standalone results, the company recorded a net loss of EGP1.26bn against an EGP10.69m profit in 2018.

