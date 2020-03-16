City Cement reports 61% rise in profit

Saudi Arabia’s City Cement has reported a 61 per cent YoY increase in net profit to SAR180.9m (US$48.2m) in 2019, rising from SAR112.3m in the previous year.



The company’s total sales also advanced 54.1 per cent to SAR531.4m from SAR344.9m.

