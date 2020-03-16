City Cement reports 61% rise in profit

Saudi Arabia’s City Cement has reported a 61 per cent YoY increase in net profit to SAR180.9m (US$48.2m) in 2019, rising from SAR112.3m in the previous year.
The company’s total sales also advanced 54.1 per cent to SAR531.4m from SAR344.9m.
Saudi Arabia’s City Cement has reported a 61 per cent YoY increase in net profit to SAR180.9m (US$48.2m) in 2019, rising from SAR112.3m in the previous year.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email