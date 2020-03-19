Pakistan sees mixed 7MFY19-20 cement production data

Pakistan's Federal Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released production data for the period July 2019- January 2020 with a note that overall output of large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) decreased by 3.4 per cent during the 7MFY19-20 when compared to the equivalent period of the previous year.



However, more surprisingly, the LSMI output decreased by just under six per cent for January 2020 compared to January 2019 and increased by 7.1 per cent when compared to December 2019. The trend is likely to continue in coming months due to coronavirus pandemic, experts anticipates.



in July 2019-January 2020, as compared to the 7M18-19, output has increased in food, beverages and tobacco, non-metallic mineral products, fertilisers, paper and board, and leather products, while it has significantly decreased in respect of petcoke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, iron and steel products and electronics. The cement industry records mixed production data.



In the seven-month period, Pakistan cement production increased by 1.6 per cent YoY to 23.474Mt compared to 23.112Mt a year earlier. The upward trend was reversed in January 2020, when production fell by five per cent to 3.136Mt versus 3.302Mt in January 2019.

