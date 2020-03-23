Holcim, Cemex suspend Luzon output

ICR Newsroom By 23 March 2020

Holcim and Cemex have suspended production at their operations in Luzon, the Philippines, to comply with social distancing and quarantine measures put in place by the country’s government to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Holcim has suspended plant, terminal and office operations with measures covering the Bacnotan, La Union, Norzagaray and Bulacan cement plants. The company’s terminals in Calaca, Mabini, Manila and Batangas as well as the dry-mix plant in Paranaque will no longer dispatch products. However, plants and terminals in Visayas and Mindanao would remain operational.

"These are unprecedented actions but necessary and critical to support the government's efforts to combat the disease. We are doing our best to safeguard our communities and employees while protecting the integrity of our business during these very difficult and impactful times," Holcim said.

Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc disclosed its suspension of output from its Solid Cement works in Antipolo City and the delivery of products. These measures were consistent with protecting the health and safety of its employees, contractors, customers and community, according to Cemex







