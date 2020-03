Al Jouf Cement returns to profit

Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement has reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR5.3m (US$1.41m) in 2019 when compared with a loss of SAR39.5m in 2018.

The company saw sales rise to SAR169.8m in 2019 from SAR137.7m in the previous year.

In addition, the cost of sales as well as general and marketing expenses was down.

