Fauji Cement's chairman resigns

24 March 2020

Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Lt Gen Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, (Retd) has resigned from his position as director and chairman of FCCL Board with effect from 20 March 2020. The name of new incumbent will be intimated shortly, says a company bourse filling.

