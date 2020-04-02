China Tianrui Group Cement Co reports 50% rise in FY profit

ICR Newsroom By 02 April 2020

China Tianrui Group Cement Co has posted for 2019 an attributable profit of CNY1.819bn (US$256m), up 50 per cent when compared with 2018.



The company’s full-year revenues increased by 20.1 per cent YoY to CNY12.088bn, according to Reuters.

