Eagle Cement donates food packs to Bulacan residents

10 April 2020

Philippines-based Eagle Cement has donated food packs to the residents of Bulacan, amidst the quarantine period in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the assistance of the armed forces, volunteers and the local government of San Ildefonso, the company distributed thousands of food packs containing rice and canned goods to 20 barangays in San Ildefonso and Dona Remedios Trinidad.

Apart from food packs, vitamins and other medicine were also distributed to residents who are most in need. Eagle has also allocated free water supply for residents who are currently experiencing water shortages.

"Being able to help the communities where we operate and thrive has always been at the heart of Eagle Cement. Through this effort, we hope to help augment the food supply and slightly ease the current economic situation of the citizens in Bulacan," said Eagle President and CEO, Paul Ang.

Published under