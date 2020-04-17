Top management changes at Fauji Cement in Pakistan

Fauji Cement Company Ltd (FCCL) has made top important changes in management, earlier this week, according to formal bourse filling to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).



Waqar Ahmed Malik has been appointed as director and chairman of FCCL with effect from 9 April 2020, in place of Lt Gen Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, (Retd).



It addition, with effect from 9 April 2020, the company board will be joined by Lt Gen Muhammad Ahsan Mahmoud, (Retd) as CEO, MD and executive director. Non-executive directors are: Maj Gen Wasim Sadiq (Retd), Maj Gen Abid Rafique (Retd)Maj Gen Naseer Ali Khan (Retd), Rehan Laiq and Syed Iqtidar Saeed. Jawald Iqbal, Zafar Iqbal Sobani and Jahanara Sajjad Ahmad will join the board as independent directors.

