Najran Cement Co reports positive 1Q20 results

24 April 2020


Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co has reported a 557.4 per cent surge in net profit to SAR40.1m (US$10.69m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to SAR6.1m in the 1Q19.

Sales advanced to SAR156.4m from SAR106.5m, on the back of a lower cost of sales and financing.

