Huaxin Cement reports 65% fall in 1Q20 profit

29 April 2020

China’s Huaxin Cement has reported a 65 per cent YoY decline in net profit to CNY354.1m (US$50.06m) for the first quarter of 2020, according to Reuters.



However, the company had posted a 22.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit to CNY6.3bn for the full-year 2019 period.

Published under