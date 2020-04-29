CemNet.com » Cement News » Huaxin Cement reports 65% fall in 1Q20 profit

Huaxin Cement reports 65% fall in 1Q20 profit
29 April 2020


China’s Huaxin Cement has reported a 65 per cent YoY decline in net profit to CNY354.1m (US$50.06m) for the first quarter of 2020, according to Reuters.

However, the company had posted a 22.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit to CNY6.3bn for the full-year 2019 period.

