Cemex announces organisational changes

22 May 2020

Cemex has made several immediate appointment changes and changes at senior positions in the company.



Jose Antonio Gonzalez, Cemex's current executive vice president of finance and administration, has been appointed executive vice president of strategic planning and business development.



Maher Al-Haffar, current vice president of investor relations, corporate communications and public affairs, has been appointed executive vice president of finance and administration.



Maurice Boehner, current executive vice president of corporate affairs and enterprise risk management, has been appointed executive vice president of corporate communications, public affairs and enterprise risk management.



Juan Romero, current Executive Vice President of Sustainability, Commercial and Operations Development, will oversee Digital Marketing in addition to his current responsibilities.



Luis Hernandez, current Executive Vice President of Digital and Organisational Development will oversee Cemex Ventures, in addition to his current responsibilities.



Juan Pablo San Augustin, current Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development is leaving Cemex.

