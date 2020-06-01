Udayapur Cement Industries resumes operations

Udayapur Cement Industries Ltd has resumed operation after the company's closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.



According to the company's Administration Chief, Ram Bahadur GC, Udayapur Cement, which had been shut following the government-imposed nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, has restarted production of clinker from 29 May.



"We had to close both production and sale for as long as 68 days due to the pandemic, but as the crisis seems to be easing now, we’ve decided to resume operation, by maintaining social distancing,” Ram Bahadur GC said.



The plant, with a production capacity of 800tpd, has not been able to operate to its full capacity and has been under pressure from the private and state-owned cement manufacturers.

