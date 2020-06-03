Birla Corp subsidiary opts for ABB Ability Expert Optimizer

Birla Corp subsidiary RCCPL will employ ABB Ability™ Expert Optimizer and other digital technologies to maximise production at its new cement plant at Mukutban in Maharashtra, India.



ABB will supply RCCPL with ABB Ability™ Expert Optimizer, an advanced process control solution for controlling, stabilising and optimising industrial processes, and which will allow the cement producer to increase production, minimise carbon footprint and reduce fuel consumption to meet energy usage goals.



Birla Corporation currently produces cement at seven locations in India with a combined capacity of nearly 15.5Mta. The 3.9Mta greenfield plant at Mukutban, Yavatmal in Maharashtra is about 400km north of Mumbai and incorporates a 40MW captive power plant and a 10.60MW heat recovery system.



ABB will also provide the new cement plant with electrification infrastructure items such as medium-voltage switchgear with medium-voltage relays on IEC 61850 communication and low-voltage switchgear with ABB UMC100.3 intelligent motor controllers that combine intelligent motor protection and control functions with fieldbus communication and fault diagnosis in a single device.



The ABB digital solutions and electrification products will be integrated with ABB Ability™ System 800xA DCS (distributed control system) platform in the market globally for the 20th consecutive year.

