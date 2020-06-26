Cemex's climate strategy still on track

Cemex has announced that it will be continuing to move ahead with its climate action strategy, as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February the company announced it had set a target for a 35 per cent reduction of its net specific CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement compared with its 1990 baseline.



"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and we believe that we can continue to address it as a fundamental component of our efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Fernando A Gonzalez, CEO of Cemex. "We’re capable of capturing this unique opportunity to build a better, more sustainable future, leveraging our robust experience in sustainability, health, and safety."



The measures previously announced by the company to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations are not expected to delay the implementation of the climate strategy, according to a press release.

