Power Cement begins commercial operations at 7700tpd plant

01 July 2020

Pakistan’s Power Cement Ltd has announced that its 7700tpd clinker production plant has reached its rated capacity and will therefore begin commercial production from 1 July 2020.



The company noted production levels of 450,096t and 502,541t of cement and clinker, respectively, during the 9MFY19-20.



Domestic sales reached 418,757t, while cement exports were at 4372t and clinker exports at 111,800t. Overall this represents a nine per cent decline in both domestic and export sales. However, clinker export sales advanced by 100 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.



The company’s capacity utilisation decreased to 44 per cent from 73 per cent in the 9MFY18-19.



The increased competition in the region due to surplus capacities had reportedly put adverse pressure on selling prices. The steep rise in fuel, power and packing material costs also had a further negative impact, according to a company report.



The company’s report noted how the government recently incentivised the construction sector by legislating a package to increase cement consumption in the country. If effectively implemented, the new construction policy could play a significant role in the government’s promise of providing 10m employment opportunities and 5m houses to the country.

