Russia transports 11.18Mt of cement by rail in 1H20

16 July 2020

In the first half of 2020, Russia’s cement producers shipped 11.18Mt of cement by rail, a 9.7 per cent decline YoY.



Eurocement’s plants accounted for 37.5 per cent of the shipments, largely consistent with 37.7 per cent in the 1H19. As such, Mordovcement transported the most cement by rail (1.14Mt, -19.3 per cent). It was followed by Topki Cement (794,700t, -2.9 per cent) and Sebryakovcement (758,400t, -5.7 per cent).



Rounding off the top five were South Ural Mining and Processing Co (748,090t, -12.8 per cent) and SLK Cement (738,190t, -12.4 per cent).

